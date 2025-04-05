Haw and Clifty Creeks added to flood warnings today

Note: This story will be updated

Flood warnings are in effect for rivers and streams in our area, as newly falling rain adds on to the after effects of Wednesday night’s storms. Up to another five inches of rain is expected through Sunday morning, according to forecasters.

Flood warnings are in effect until further notice.

East Fork White River at Seymour is already in moderate flooding and is expected to see major flooding by Sunday morning. Flood waters aren’t expected to drop back to the moderate level in Seymour until Monday morning. The river is currently forecast to crest Sunday at about a foot and a half below the record flood levels.

The following waterways are forecast to see moderate flooding in the coming days and lasting into next week.

East Fork White River at Columbus

Flatrock River near Columbus

Muscatatuck River at Vernon

Driftwood River near Edinburgh

Sugar Creek at Edinburgh

Minor flooding is happening and is forecast on:

Haw Creek near Hope, Clifford and in East Columbus

Clifty Creek at Hartsville and in Columbus

As of 6 a.m. Saturday morning:

East Fork White River at Columbus: 8.81 feet, .19 feet below the minor flood stage. Minor flooding is expected to start soon.

East Fork White River at Seymour: Moderate flooding at 17.7 feet, .7 feet above the moderate flood stage.

Flatrock River at Columbus: 10.08 feet, about a foot below the minor flood stage. Minor flooding is expected to start soon.

Flatrock River at St. Paul: 5.48 feet, about half a foot below the minor flood stage.

Flatrock River at Rushville: 12.91 feet, nearly three feet above the minor flood stage.

Haw Creek at Hope: 10.18 feet, just over a foot above the minor flood stage.

Haw Creek at Clifford: 13.47 feet, two and a half feet above the minor flood stage and about half a foot below the moderate flood stage.

Haw Creek at East Columbus: 8.73 feet, more than 3 and a half feet below minor flooding.

Driftwood River at Edinburgh: 13.55 feet, two and a half feet above the minor flood stage and half a foot below the moderate flood stage.

Sugar Creek at Edinburgh: 12.26 feet, two and a quarter feet above the minor flood stage and 1.75 feet below the moderate flood stage.

Big Blue River at Shelbyville: 15.42 feet, about half a foot above the moderate flood stage.

Authorities urge you not to attempt to drive through high water over the roadway. Especially in the dark, it is impossible to judge how deep the water is or the condition of the roadway underneath.

The National Weather Service says six inches of moving water is enough to knock adults off their feet, a foot of water can sweep away a car and two feet can carry off an SUV or pickup. They urge you to turn around and don’t drown.

You can find more details on river flooding on our website here: https://1010wcsi.com/weather-forecast/#flooding