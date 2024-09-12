Hartsville area under boil water advisory

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation has issued a boil water advisory for customers in the Hartsville area.

According to the water company, the advisory comes after a water main was damaged this morning, knocking out water in the area.

The boil water advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.