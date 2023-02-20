Harlem Wizards bringing game to Columbus for schools fundraiser

The Bartholomew Consolidated School Foundation will be hosting a fundraiser next month featuring the Harlem Wizards exhibition basketball team.

The King Arthur squad of the Wizards will face off against local principals and teachers to raise money for the schools in a hilarious basketball performance, organizers say.

The game will be Sunday March 5th starting at 2 p.m. at Columbus North High School.

Entrance times for fans will be staged, with courtside plus ticket holders arriving at 12:30pm at Entrance 36 along Maple Street. Those with disabilities will be provided floor seats behind the basket closest to the gym entrance. They should arrive at Entrance 36 at 1 p.m. General admission and reserve seats should enter at Door 40 at 1 p.m.

Organizers encourage you to purchase tickets online. You can find a link on the web at bcsfstars.org. Tickets sold at the door will be cash only.