Hackman elected to state association leadership role

Bartholomew County Treasurer Barb Hackman has been chosen for a leadership role in the association representing county government officials in Indiana.

The Association of Indiana Counties has announced that Hackman has starter her time as first vice president of the organization.

Hackman has served in several elected positions in Bartholomew County including Columbus Township Assessor and County Auditor before being elected as Treasurer. She also served as the matron in the Bartholomew County jail and as head of the local Republican Party.

She previously served on the Association board of directors when she held the county auditor’s position.

The Association of Indiana Counties is a nonprofit group established in 1957 that lobbies the Indiana General Assembly on behalf of counties. The group also provides assistance and training to county officials and employees as well as a liaison between the counties, state and federal agencies.