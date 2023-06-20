Gun locks to be given away at Bartholomew County fair

A group urging gun owners to secure their weapons will be giving away cable locks at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair next week. There will also be a chance to win a biometric gun safe.

Be Smart Bartholomew County is partnering with Safe Kids, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department to give away the locks. On Kids Day, June 28th, you can stop at the police tents at the fairgrounds to pick up the cable locks, and to enter to win the safe.

The local coalition was announced in December with a campaign to educate and to encourage gun owners to make sure that all guns in homes with children are kept locked up and unloaded. The group seeks to reduce the number of shootings, suicides and homicides that come with an unsecured gun in homes with children and teens. Supporters of the initiative include the city and county governments and law enforcement, Columbus Regional Health, schools and businesses.

You can get more information at BeSMARTforKids.org

The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair starts on Friday and runs through July 1st.

File photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.