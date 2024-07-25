Group offers funds, assistance to Jackson County entrepreneurs

A new venture fund to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in Jackson County has raised $280,000 to create opportunities for local startups.

Flywheel Fund of Jackson County and Spark Jackson County are announcing the new fund, saying that money has been raised from 11 local investors committed to economic development. Organizers say the Flywheel Fund will provide critical financial resources and strategic guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs and early-stage companies in the area. The fund will focus on supporting startups across various sectors and will provide mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to other resources.

Eric Steele, Managing Partner of Flywheel Fund said the fund “will serve as a catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurship in our community” with a goal to “empower visionary entrepreneurs and drive sustainable economic growth.”

Flywheel Fund is described as a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in early-stage startups and entrepreneurs with innovative ideas and high growth potential. It supports regional economic development and partners with local organizations.

Spark Jackson County is a program of the Jackson County Chamber.

The fund is looking for entrepreneurs, startups and potential investors. you can get more information at www.sparkjacksoncounty.com/funding.