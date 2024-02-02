Groundogs agree: Winter ending sooner rather than later

Punxsutawney Phil and Bartholomew County’s own Groundhog, Hope, are in agreement. Neither the famous Pennsylvania rodent nor his local counterpart saw their shadows this morning. According to folklore that means we won’t see six more weeks of winter.

This was the 11th year for the Hope, Indiana festivities on the Town Square. The local event was organized by MainStreet of Hope and Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators, where Hope the groundhog lives as a rescued animal at the shelter.

Photo courtesy Main Street of Hope.