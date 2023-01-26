Groundhog to return to Hope for annual forecast

The Town of Hope will be continuing an annual tradition with Groundhog Day festivities next week on the town square.

Local weather prognosticator, the groundhog “Hope” is almost three years old and this is her third year being the centerpiece of the area Groundhog Day festivities. She is a resident of Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators.

Music and other celebrations will start at 8 a.m. in the morning on Thursday, Feb. 2nd. Hope will be making her prediction near the bandstand at 8:30 a.m. and will be available for photos afterwards.

After the prediction, food and warm drinks will be available at Willow LeaVes on the north side of the square.

The organizers of the event are Main Street of Hope and the town of Hope.