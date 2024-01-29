Groundhog Day festivities set for Hope on Friday

The town of Hope will be holding Groundhog Day festivities on the Town Square on Friday morning, featuring the groundhog Hope, a resident of Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators. This is the 11th year for the festivities in the northeastern Bartholomew County community and the fourth year for Hope the groundhog to take part.

Music will begin and the crowd will start gathering at 8 a.m. with the groundhog ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. Afterwards warm drinks and snacks will be available at Willow Leaves on the north side of the Town Square.

Organizers say that the event will be held in rain, snow or freezing temperatures. It is organized by Main Street of Hope and Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators with help from Indiana Main Street and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Photo courtesy Main Street of Hope.