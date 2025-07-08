Grillo’s plant to seek tax break on $12 million investment

A Grillo’s Pickle factory under construction in Taylorsville is already announcing more equipment purchases before it even opens.

Representatives from the company appeared before the Bartholomew County Commissioners Monday, outlining their plans to add $12 million more in equipment to the plans for the factory. That will allow the company to bring its expected workforce to about 150 employees by the time it full expands. Expected wages are $20 to $30 per hour.

The company has been constructing the $54 million plant near the Interstate 65 and U.S. 31 interchange, adjacent to a planned Kings Hawaiian facility, also owned by Irresistible Foods. The Grillo’s factory is about 95 percent complete company officials said machinery is on its way to make and package the pickles. The equipment was originally expected to cost $14 million, but new requirements including packaging changes are requiring the additional $12 million.

Company officials said that they have a small team on hand now to staff up the facility. They expect to open late this year or early next year and expect to begin initial hiring of 75 workers later this year. The total work force would be about 150 employees by late 2027, they said.

The company asked the commissioners to approve the planned benefits the plant will bring to Bartholomew County. That is the first step to seek a tax abatement on the new equipment purchase, which must be approved by the County Council. That request would tentatively be consider by the council next week.

The county commissioners approved the statement of benefits for the project. They also approved an addendum to the infrastructure improvements schedule in the Taylorsville area that is bringing traffic improvements to the location of the Irresistible Foods facilities.