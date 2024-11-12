Greenwood teen injured after Sunday morning shooting

A young teen is in critical condition after a shooting in Greenwood over the weekend. Police were called to a home around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of an attempted suicide after a 13-year-old boy was shot.

But the investigation found five other juveniles were at the home when the teen was shot, and had been playing with a gun when a 13-year-old boy pointed the gun and fired it at the victim. The other teens fled while the suspected shooter called 911. Police say the suspected shooter is being held on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

The incident remains under investigation.

