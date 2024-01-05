Greenwood soldier tapped for next state leadership post

Sgt. Maj. Joshua Brown

A Greenwood soldier is taking on the job of top enlisted service member in the Indiana National Guard.

Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Brown, will take on the new responsibilities in March according to the Guard.

A command sergeant major advises a commander on all enlisted matters including training, discipline, morale and well-being. Brown will report to Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, adjutant general of the Indiana unit.

Brown began his military career in 1997 and most recently helped lead the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Kosovo during a nine-month deployment in the Balkans. Among his previous roles, he served as command sergeant major at the battalion level. He is also an Afghanistan combat veteran. Brown will be the eighth state command sergeant major.