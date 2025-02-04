Greenwood man sentenced for $3 million in fraud

A Greenwood man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a variety of fraud schemes that stole nearly $3 million from his victims.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, 35 year old James Henley pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit access device fraud, money laundering, and wire fraud. In addition to the 10 years in prison, he was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $1.9 in restitution.

Henley’s fraud schemes took place over three years and involved fraud against homeowners, an attorney and 10 state governments. He operated five fake businesses in Indiana and Kentucky. Authorities say that none of the businesses were legitimate and Henley used the businesses to mask his identity and to launder stolen money. He operated as OnTrack Real Estate Solutions, LDI Investments Corp, Lucario Investments, 317 Traffic, and Henley Real Estate Solutions

Among the fraud schemes was one where he and accomplices used more than 70 stolen identities to submit unemployment claims in 10 separate states during the COVID pandemic, allowing them to gain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits through ATM cards.