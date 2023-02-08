Greenwood man found guilty in drug-dealing conspiracy case

A Greenwood man is among the last defendants convicted in a 20-person fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Indiana, 40-year-old David Duggar of Greenwood has been found guilty by a federal grand jury following an eight-day trial.

Duggar was convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Duggar, along with other co-conspirators, distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Indianapolis, transported to Indiana from California.

In July of 2021, a takedown operation led by federal agencies led to the arrest of 17 people, and recovered 35 firearms, $70,000 in currency, 1.75 kilograms of fentanyl, 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 6 ounces of cocaine, and 30 pounds of marijuana.

The other 19 defendants have been charged and pled guilty. 10 of the 20 defendants are awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Indiana State Police, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.