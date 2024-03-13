Greenwood man facing drug-dealing charges

A Greenwood man has been arrested in Columbus, accused of dealing drugs.

According to the Columbus Police Department, an officer noticed a vehicle make a traffic violation near Third and Washington streets at about 2:35 a.m. Monday morning and pulled the vehicle over. Police say that the driver, 35-year-old Casey L. Kappes appeared nervous. A search of the vehicle recovered several bags of cocaine and methamphetamine, packaged as if for sale.

Kappes was taken into custody and is facing charges of dealing the drugs.