Greenwood Man Arrested For Murder

The Greenwood Police Department announced Monday that Marco Antonio Gonzalez, of Greenwood, has been taken into custody and charged with murder.

He is accused of shooting to death 52-year-old Indianapolis resident, Timothy A. Sannito, last Wednesday in the parking lot of the Ale Emporium on County Line Road, in Greenwood.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office says that Gonzalez is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail in Franklin. The investigation is ongoing.