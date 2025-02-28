Greenwood man arrested after drug sales investigation

A seven month long investigation led to the arrest of a Greenwood man yesterday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, authorities began receiving tips about suspected illegal activity at home on South Morgantown Road in Greenwood. A search warrant was issued and served yesterday at the home by the Johnson County SWAT team, where detectives discovered illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

43-year-old Kenji Edison was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The Johnson County SWAT team includes sheriff’s deputies as well as members of the Bargersville, Edinburgh and Franklin police departments and the Bargersville and White River fire departments.

Sheriff Duane E. Burgess said that investigations take time, but the department “will do what is necessary to build strong cases and bring offenders to justice.”

Burgess also said that community cooperation is essential in keeping the county safe. He urged residents to report any suspected illegal activity by calling the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 317-346-4654.

Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Department