Greenwood man accused of shooting mother, brother

Story courtesy of Network Indiana

A man was charged with attempted murder on Thursday after prosecutors say he shot his brother and mother during a family gathering last week.

Marcus Dewayne Mundy faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness with a firearm.

The affidavit says the incident started with a fight between Mundy and his brother, Montae Mitchell, at a family party for Mitchell, who was heading to Navy boot camp. Court documents reveal that Montae had been drinking heavily before the fight began.

The argument, which started over food, was broken up, but Mundy was later seen running upstairs to his room in anger.

“Firearms and heavy drinking, that’s just a combination for something really bad to happen,” said Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth.

The shooting happened last week at a home along Prairie Sky Lane. Police found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

Witnesses said they went to get their things before leaving when they heard a gun being loaded from Mundy’s room. A few minutes after the fight, Mundy came out with a military-style assault rifle and fired a shot at Mitchell from the stairs.

“It’s early on in this investigation,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner. “I can only imagine the tragedy and heartbreak that’s going on in that family right now. They seem like really good people, but something just went crazy.”