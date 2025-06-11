Greenwood bridge project to continue to snarl traffic

Traffic will continue to be tied up on State Road 135 in Greenwood, as crews continue to work on a bridge deck overlay project.

According to INDOT, the next phase of the project is scheduled to start Wednesday between County Line Road and Fairview Road. The highway will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Michelle Lane and Stonegate Drive, with both northbound and southbound traffic moved to the southbound lanes of the highway. Both the east and west entrances to the highway from Fry Drive will be closed.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of June. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Milestone is doing the work as part of a $3.7 million contract.

INDOT reminds you slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.