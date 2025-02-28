Greensburg senior home closed after severe fire

City officials in Greensburg say that a senior living complex will be closed indefinitely after a fire there Thursday.

According to the city, a gas leak underneath Sky Bird Manor on 10th Street in Greensburg ignited causing serious damage to the building. No one was injured but the building was evacuated by Greensburg firefighters and police officers as well as Decatur County medics and other rescue workers.

The city says the home will remain closed for the foreseeable future and management of Sky Bird Manor is working to relocate the displaced residents. A warming center was set up for the residents at First Christian Church.

If you are a resident and need assistance you can call 765-570-3529.