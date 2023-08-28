Greensburg police records moved during work

The Greensburg Police Department has temporarily moved its records and administrative offices.

According to the department, ongoing construction required that the offices move out of the building temporarily.

Police say that the lobby of the police department remains open. If you need assistance, you can use the phone on the wall and be connected with dispatch.

All records requests will be handled over the phone or via email during the move. You can call 812-663-3151 or email police at greensburg.in.gov.