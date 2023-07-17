Greensburg bridge closing for replacement

A Greensburg street will close for up to four months while a bridge is replaced.

INDOT is announcing that the work will start next week to replace a bridge over Gas Creek, closing Central Avenue. The work is expected to take up to 120 days, through late November. The schedule is dependent upon the weather.

The detour will take traffic to Stewart Street, State Road 46 or Main Street, and Lincoln Street.

The $1.4 million dollar contract also includes replacing sidewalks between Greensburg High School and Greensburg Junior High School.

The project is a partnership between the state agency, Decatur County and the city of Greensburg.

INDOT asks that you slow down, drive without distractions and be alert to worker safety in all work zones.