Great Decisions forums continues with war crimes talk

The next in the series of Great Decisions community discussions will be held Thursday at Mill Race Center.

Great Decisions is a once a week program running on Thursday evenings through May 11th. Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs and developed by the Foreign Policy Association. It highlights the most thought-provoking foreign policy challenges facing Americans.

Thursday night’s discussion will focus on war crimes including how opinions of what constitutes a war crime have evolved and how to punish the perpetrators.

The Great Decisions discussions are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the evening. Registration is required. You can register or get more information by by calling Mill Race Center at 812-376-9241.