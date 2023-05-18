Grants to fund downtown Columbus development office

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing more than $400,000 in grants to local organizations from its Community Fund this quarter.

Each year, Heritage Fund distributes between $600 and $700,000 in grants from the Community Fund. The unrestricted funds are meant to meet emerging needs in the community.

Among the grants this quarter was $225,000 to the newly formed Office of Downtown Development in Columbus to support its pilot program for three years. Family Service Inc is receiving more than $160,000 over two years to support a youth-focused mental health counselor.

All The Kingz Men will receive $8,000 to remodel space for youth programming and kidscommons will receive $7,500 to support design fees for a new exhibit.

The next quarterly grant application deadline is June 1st. For more information you can call Heritage Fund at 812-376-7772.