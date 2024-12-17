Grant to match local Salvation Army kettle donations

A grant will double donations to the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign in Columbus and Bartholomew County in the final days of this year’s campaign.

According to the Salvation Army of Columbus, the Conover Foundation has offered a match on donations up to a total of $5,000.

Volunteers are still needed to help staff the red kettles as the organization works toward its goal of raising $100,000 for the campaign.

They invite individuals, groups, and families to sign up for a shift, saying in just two hours you can raise enough money to feed a family of four for an entire week.

You can sign up to help out at RegisterToRing.com

The kettles are outside large local retailers including Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Hobby Lobby, and Walgreens. You can also find smaller counter kettles inside businesses around the community. If you are interested in hosting a Red Kettle or counter kettle, you can contact the Salvation Army at 812-372-7118.

To donate directly, you can at the Salvation Army’s secure site here: http://salarmy.us/columbuschristmas2024