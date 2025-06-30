Grant to benefit Bartholomew County church child care program

A Bartholomew County church is receiving a grant to support care of school age children.

According to the Indiana Family and Social Service Administration, First Church of the Nazarene in Bartholomew County will receive a $33,800 grant to help fund its program. The Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning today announced nearly $772 thousand in grants from the State School-Age Child Care Project Fund.

The fund supports public schools and non-profit groups that provide care to children before and after the school day, when school is not in session during the school year, and for children enrolled in half day kindergarten. The children must be between 5 and 15 years old.

The state announced 20 grants that will go to 41 separate child care sites in 11 Indiana counties. The single Bartholomew County grant was the only one in our area or in surrounding communities.