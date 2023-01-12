Grant money to bring broadband internet to Jennings locations

A nearly $1 million grant will expand rural broadband internet access across Indiana including homes in Jennings County.

Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs are announcing a fourth round of grants under the Indiana Connectivity Program to expand broadband access to 256 addresses across 31 counties. The program helps expand access to high-speed, quality broadband.

This round of grants awarded $935,174 including $63,385 to Southeastern Indiana REMC, which will expand access to 14 addresses in Jennings County.

The grant requires a match of more than $2.4 million from local Internet providers.