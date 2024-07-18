Grant could help fund yoga studio for seniors in Vernon

A state grant could help expand wellness opportunities for seniors in Jennings County.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is announcing a fundraising campaign for improved accessibility for a yoga studio in Vernon, under the state’s CreatINg Places program.

The project would be for a chair lift to the second floor of the building housing Perceptions Yoga, Mindfulness & Art, Inc. Organizers with non profit organization have until Sept. 15th to raise their half of the funds, or $20,000.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, called the project an excellent example of using the CreatINg places partnerships to benefit an entire community. She said this project “will increase access to recreation, promote healthy lifestyles and improve the overall quality of life for Jennings County senior citizens.”

This campaign is part of the CreatINg Livable Communities Partnership between AARP Indiana and CreatINg Places that assists Indiana communities with projects for aging in place. In addition to matching funds from state, this project is eligible for up to $5,000 in matching funds from AARP Indiana.

The CreatINg Places program began in 2016 and matches funds for projects submitted by non-profit groups and local governments up to a $50,000 thousand dollar state match. So far, more than $11.1 million in public funds have been donated for Indiana projects, generating $9.3 million in state matching grants.

Funds are being raised through the patronicity web portal. You can find a link here: https://www.patronicity.com