Grant applications available for tourism projects

The Columbus Area Visitors Center is seeking applications for the next round of tourism development grants in Bartholomew County.

The grant funds are meant to create new tourism attractions or programs, to enhance current tourism attractions or programs, or to encourage collaboration in the creation and enhancement of tourism attractions/programs.

Grant applications are being accepted through February 15th. The grant recipients will be announced by March 15th.

Grant applications are available on the visitors center website at columbus.in.us/grants-info