Granny Connection concert set for Friday

A group of local grandmothers will be holding a fundraising concert this week to help prevent HIV and AIDS in Africa.

The Granny Connection will be holding a Celtic music and dance concert on Friday as its annual fundraiser. The group formed in 2008 and focuses on raising funds to help African grandmothers and their orphaned grandchildren.

The concert will feature the Laughing Jack musical group and the Indianapolis Irish Dancers. There will also be a raffle with prizes.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. at Southside Elementary School. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children younger than 12.

You can get tickets at grannyconnection.org or at Viewpoint Books in downtown Columbus .