Government offices closing Monday

Columbus city offices will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Day, however city trash and and recycling routes will be running on their normal schedule. The public works offices will be closed and will reopen on Tuesday.

For more information you can go online to columbus.in.gov/public-works or use the apps for Columbus Collects and Curbcycle.

Columbus City Utilities Office will also be closed Monday. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call the business office at 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.