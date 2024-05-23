Government offices closing Monday; Trash delayed in Columbus

Government offices will be closed Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Trash and recycling collections will be running a day behind all next week in Columbus. Normal Monday collection routes will be run on Tuesday, while normal Friday routes will be on Saturday. You should have your Toters to the curb by 7 a.m. on your revised collection day.

The Columbus/Bartholomew County Recycling Center, Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District Offices including the Commercial Cardboard Route, and the Bartholomew County Landfill will also be closed Monday.

Columbus City Utilities offices will also be closed. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861.