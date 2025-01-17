Government offices closing Monday for MLK holiday

Local government offices will be closed on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Columbus City Utilities will also be closed on Monday. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

The Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center will be closed on Monday, as well as the Bartholomew county Solid Waste Management District offices and the Commercial Cardboard routes. The Bartholomew County Landfill will be open normal hours from 7:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday.