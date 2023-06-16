Government offices closing Monday for Juneteenth

A reminder that government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

In Columbus, city trash, recycling and yard waste routes will still be running on their normal schedule. You should have your trash to the curb by the normal 7 in the morning.

Columbus City Utilities offices are also closed. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

In Seymour, both Mondays and Tuesdays trash, recycling and yard waste will be collected on Tuesday.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, the first new federal holiday created by Congress in nearly four decades.