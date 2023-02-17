Government offices closing Monday for holiday

Local government offices will be closed on Monday due to the President’s Day holiday.

The Columbus Department of Public Works and Safety reports all city trash and recycling collections will be running on their normal schedule without delays. However the public works offices will be closed.

If you have any questions you can check out the city website at columbus.in.gov/public works. Or you can use the Columbus Collects and Curbcycle apps.

Columbus City Utilities officew will be closed Monday. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District offices will be closed on Monday, including the Bartholomew County and Columbus Recycling Center. The commercial cardboard routes will also not be available.