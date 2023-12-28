Government offices closing for New Years holiday; trash pickups delayed

Local government offices, including Columbus city offices will be closed Friday, and Monday for New Year’s Day. However, normal trash routes will be running today.

Next week, all curbside trash and recycling collections will be delayed by a day with normal Monday routes running on Tuesday. Normal Friday routes will be run on Saturday.

Columbus City Utilities offices will also be closed. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, please call 812-372-8861.

In Seymour, the city offices will be closed on Monday for the holiday, including the Department of Public Works. Normal trash and recycling routes for Monday will run on Tuesday.