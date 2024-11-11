Government offices closed for holiday; No mail delivery today

Local government offices will be closed today due to the Veterans Day holiday.

Despite that, the Columbus Department of Public Works says that trash and recycling routes will be running on their normal schedule.

You can get more information on the city of Columbus web page at columbus dot IN dot gov by clicking on public works, or on the Curbcycle or Columbus Collects apps.

Columbus City Utilities offices will also be closed today. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, please call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

The Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center, Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District Offices, and the Commercial Cardboard Program will also be closed for the holiday. The Bartholomew County Landfill will be open normal hours, 7:30 am to 4:30 p.m.