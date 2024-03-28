Government offices closed for Good Friday; Columbus trash routes on schedule

Local government offices will be closed tomorrow to observe Good Friday.

That includes the Columbus Department of Public Works offices, however trash collections will be running on their normal schedule. You should have your trash and recycling at the curb at your normal time tomorrow.

The Bartholomew County and Columbus Recycling Center will be closed on Friday. That will also affect the Commercial Cardboard Recycling Route for the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District. The center will reopen Monday at 7:30 a.m.

The Bartholomew County Landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Columbus City Utilities offices will also be closed. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861.