Government offices closed due to MLK Day

Local government offices are closed today due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

That includes Columbus City Utilities. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

The Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center will be closed today, as well as the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District offices and the Commercial Cardboard routes. The Bartholomew County Landfill will be open normal hours today.