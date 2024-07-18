Good Samaritan dies in Bartholomew County crash

Press Release

GOOD SAMARITAN DIES IN ROAD SIDE COLLISION

On July 18, 2024, at approximately 12:11 p.m., deputies responded to an accident with injury near the intersection of N US31 and W 800 N.

Dispatch advised deputies that there was a male with significant injuries on scene as a result of being struck by a vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had stopped to assist another motorist with their disabled vehicle.

While assisting the motorist, the victim was struck by another vehicle causing injuries resulting in death.

The Bartholomew County Accident Reconstruction team is currently investigating the collision. There is no further information to be released at this time.