Good Friday closings announced for next week

The Columbus Department of Public Works will be closed on Friday, March 29th for Good Friday. However trash collections will be running on their normal schedule. You should have your trash and recycling at the curb by 7a.m. next Friday.

For more information you can go to the city department’s website at www.columbus.in.gov/public-works or find them on Facebook at Columbus Recycles.

The Bartholomew County and Columbus Recycling Center will be closed on Friday, March 29th in recognition of Good Friday.

According to the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District, the closure will also affect the commercial cardboard recycling route. The center will reopen Monday at 7:30 a.m.

The Bartholomew County Landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th.

You can get more information online at BCSWMD.com.