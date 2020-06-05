Gleaners offering Bartholomew County food distribution Wednesday

Gleaner’s Food Bank will be having a drive through food distribution in Columbus on Wednesday.

You can pick up food from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10th, at the Columbus Municipal Airport Aviation Bldg., at 5175 N Warren Drive. You will stay in your vehicle and the food package will be delivered to you. They stress that there should be no early arrivals and there is no parking on River Road or Cunningham Drive.

You can get more information at gleaners dot org