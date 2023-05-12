Girl honored for life-saving efforts during semi crash

Decatur County officials are praising a 9-year-old girl who helped save her father’s life after his semi truck was struck by a rock believed to be thrown by teenagers.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened last month on Interstate 74 when the driver, Travis Hampton, was severely injured after a rock came through the windshield of his FedEx truck. He suffered head injuries and was knocked unconscious. Cables in the median stopped the truck, keeping it from going into oncoming traffic.

Hampton was flown by Stat Flight helicopter to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Tips from the public led the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office to identify two minors who were allegedly involved. A 16-year-old has been detained however the name is not being released because they are a minor.

Hampton’s daughter Sha’Lon Sharp was riding in the truck with her father during the incident. She was honored Thursday for calling 911 and helping first responders find the semi they were in.

TTWN Media Networks contributed to this report

Photo courtesy of Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.