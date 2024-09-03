Girl dies after accident in Greenwood pond

Story courtesy of Network Indiana

A 4-year-old girl died after drowning in a pond in Greenwood on Sunday night.

The Greenwood Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Hacienda Drive around 9:14 p.m. about a missing child. Police arrived by 9:15 p.m. and quickly found the girl in a nearby pond. An officer pulled her from the water and started CPR.

Investigators say that the girl was in town visiting with family and was missing for about an hour before she was found in the water.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and continued to help. The girl was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead soon after.

