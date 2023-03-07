Furniture company seriously damaged in Bedford blaze

A fire caused serious damage at a furniture business in Bedford yesterday.

According to the Bedford Fire Department, firefighters responded early yesterday afternoon to a major commercial fire at the Living Room Center warehouse near 5th Street and Bellback Road. Police and firefighters asked the public to avoid the scene to give crews room to work and to keep people safe.

Owners of a neighboring business, Guthrie Creek Butchery, said on social media that the warehouse burned to the ground and while their business didn’t suffer fire damage, there was a great deal of smoke damage. They expected to have to close for several days for clean up.

The firefighters controlled the blaze by early evening, and were still working at the scene last night according to local media reports.