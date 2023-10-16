Fundraising concert set to aid granny efforts in Africa

A group of local grandmothers will be holding a fundraising concert next month to help prevent HIV and AIDS in Africa.

The Granny Connection will be holding a Celtic music and dance concert on Nov. 10th as its annual fundraiser. The group formed in 2008 and focuses on raising funds to help African grandmothers and their orphaned grandchildren. In some countries in sub-Saharan Africa, up to 60 percent of AIDS orphans are living in extreme poverty in grandmother-headed households. Contributions will fund medical supervision, education initiatives, and more for families facing HIV and AIDS in Zambia.

The concert will feature the Laughing Jack musical group and the Indianapolis Irish Dancers. There will also be a raffle with prizes.

Doors open at 6:00pm and the concert starts at 7:00pm at Southside Elementary School. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children younger than 12.

You can get tickets at grannyconnection.org or at Viewpoint Books in downtown Columbus .