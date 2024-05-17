Fundraiser Saturday to benefit Columbus Indiana Huey helicopter group

There will be a fundraiser Saturday to help support the group behind the historic Huey helicopter based at the Columbus Municipal Airport.

Columbus Indiana Huey is non-profit group that supports the efforts to maintain and fly the Vietnam War era helicopter. Organizer Jenna Carlton explains:

Carlton says that the open house is the major fundraiser for the group and this is the third year for the event.

Carlton says Saturday’s activities will include a silent auction, food trucks, music and rides in the helicopter itself, weather permitting.

You can stop by the hangar at the airport starting at 10 Saturday morning. The hanger is on the private side of the airport near the Cummins hangar. You can enter at Gate 6 off of Warren Drive and the address is 2045 Taxiway Drive.

Although the open house is free, there is a cost to ride in the Huey, participate in the silent auction or buy meals at the food truck.

For more information you can go to the Columbus Indiana Huey Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/p/Columbus-Indiana-Huey-100079538234845/

Photo courtesy of Columbus Indiana Huey