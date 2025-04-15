Frost advisory in effect early Wednesday morning

Forecasters say that there is a chance of frost tonight for our area.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says temperatures as low as 32 are possible in Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Johnson and Shelby counties tonight.

The weather service warns that frost could kill sensitive outdoor plants if they are left uncovered. You should take steps today to protect tender vegetation from the cold.

The frost advisory is in effect from 3 to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.