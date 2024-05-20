Friday’s SALUTE! concert moves to airport setting

The annual Memorial Day weekend SALUTE! concert in Columbus will be happening again this Friday, but at a new location.

According to the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic, due to the construction going on at the Bartholomew County Courthouse the decision has been made to move the event away from the downtown veterans memorial this year. Instead, it will be held this year at the Columbus Municipal Airport.

The free concert honors those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces with a selection of patriotic music.

The concert will be Friday at 7 p.m. in the evening.