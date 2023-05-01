Friday fish fry to benefit Sheriff’s Youth Academy

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department will be holding a fish fry at the Columbus American Legion Post on Friday to benefit the Sheriff’s Youth Academy.

The fish fry will be from 11 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Post on 25th Street. The meal will include fish, baked beans and cole slaw for $8. Drinks will also be available.

For more information you can call the Post at 812-376-7036.

The youth academy is scheduled for June 6th through the 9th at Ceraland. There will be academy classes for 8- to 12-year-olds and for 6- to 7-year-olds.